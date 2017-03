BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Baker is expected to sign a new law on Tuesday.

The law would double the amount of money that families would receive if a loved one dies in the line of duty as a first responder.

The bill would increase the benefit from $150,000 to $300,000.

It would apply to a Watertown firefighter who died earlier this month in the line of duty.

