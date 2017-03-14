Gov. Baker to Mass. residents: Stay off roads, don’t crowd plows as snow moves through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is asking all residents to stay off the roads and to avoid crowding plow trucks as Tuesday’s massive winter storm moves through the state. But he said power outages are the state’s biggest concern.

“We are all worried about the power outages,” Baker said at news conference Tuesday morning.

The forecast is calling for heavy, wet snow and wind gusts could reach 70 mph in some areas. Baker said power outages are likely, but that the state is “well positioned” to deal with any issues.

Baker said the areas most vulnerable for outages are south of Boston due to wintry mix of sleet, snow, rain.

With snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour at times and high winds, Baker warned of “extremely difficult” driving conditions. Some parts of the state could see near two feet of snow.

More than 2400 pieces of equipment will be on the roads and highways throughout the day and overnight. Baker stressed the importance of allowing crews the space needed to effectively remove snow from the roads for Wednesday’s morning commute.

State offices will be closed all day. Baker urged all non-emergency personal to stay home.

Speed restrictions will be in place on major highways and HOV lane will be closed on I-93.

The MBTA said 800 buses and 500 trains will be in service during the storm. The commuter rail will be running on a sever winter weather schedule. Ferry service is suspended for the day.

With heavy bursts of snow expected in a short period of time, travel conditions could become hazardous and change fast.

