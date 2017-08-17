Gov. Baker to present resolution on white nationalist rally

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is planning to join with Democratic leaders to present a resolution in response to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Baker will appear with Senate President Stan Rosenberg, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and members of the Legislature at the Statehouse Thursday to present the proclamation after the House’s 11 a.m. session.

Baker criticized comments made by President Donald Trump in the wake of the rally in which he appeared to equate the protesters — which included neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members — with counter-protesters.

A woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Baker said Tuesday he was deeply disappointed with Trump’s words, saying leaders must speak forcefully “when it comes to denouncing evils like white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)