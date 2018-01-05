Gov. Baker tours damage after winter storm slams Scituate

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker toured storm damage in Scituate on Friday after a winter storm Thursday forced dozens of evacuations due to high tide that caused severe flooding in the town.

Baker toured the flood-stricken Sand Hills section after record high 15-foot tides turned streets into rivers.

“We’ve never seen the water fill in that fast,” said Suzanne Mullarkey, whose SUV was swept away in the icy floodwaters.

Sky7 flew over the coastal community on Friday, spotting several backyards that resembled hockey rinks and ice-covered marinas.

Front-end loaders worked to clear the streets after the flooding and high winds scattered sand and rocks everywhere.

“We have three feet of sand against the door,” Jim Mullarkey said. “The only way in is a window that got blown out. The basement has three feet of sea water still in it.”

Baker says the state has spent $8 million over the years to sure up Scituate’s sea walls.

“Obviously this makes clear that we have additional work to with respect to the sea walls,” Baker said.

Work to repair the damage is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Sky7 HD took an aerial tour up the coast of Massachusetts to survey the icy aftermath of Thursday’s storm:

