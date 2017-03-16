Gov. Baker troubled by National Weather Service snow call

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s troubled by the decision of meteorologists not to change their forecasts for Tuesday’s snowstorm even after realizing there was a good chance the late-winter blast wasn’t going to produce giant snow totals in major Northeast cities.

Baker said as a customer he was disappointed the National Weather Service decided to give one message to his administration when a slightly different one was traveling around the office.

The Republican governor said Thursday on WGBH-FM he’d considered instituting a full travel ban based on the information he was getting from the service, but decided against it.

The meteorologists said they didn’t change their forecasts because they didn’t want to confuse the public.

Baker said his office has been in touch with the service since then.

