Gov. Baker urges changes to President Trump’s travel ban

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is urging changes to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

In a six-page letter sent Friday to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the Republican governor said Trump’s executive order could put Massachusetts companies at a competitive disadvantage to companies in Europe and Asia.

Baker said there are about 60,000 foreign students in Massachusetts and that a cross-section of 10 hospitals reported more than 3,600 green card or visa holders among their employees– most at academic medical centers.

Baker said the administration should reject blanket immigration bans from particular countries and consider the contributions students and professors from other countries make to higher education in America.

Baker also said he was worried the 120-day ban on refugees “perpetuates the notion that all refugees are dangerous people and bad for our economy.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)