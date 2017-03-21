Gov. Baker visits demo of new Orange Line model

BOSTON (WHDH) - Major improvements are on the way for the MBTA’s Orange Line.

Governor Charlie Baker visited a demo trolley car on Tuesday, to check out what a new model of the Orange Line car would look like.

Gov. Baker said the new model would be much more high-tech.

He said he’s looking forward to finally putting these new trains into service.

The new models will be built in Springfield starting in April 2018. A Chinese firm will build about 400 new Orange and Red Line cars in the coming years.

The trains will have more capacity, according to Gov. Baker, and will be better for disabled customers.

