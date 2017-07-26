Gov. Baker working on immigration detainer bill

BOSTON (AP) – Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is working on bill in response to a court ruling that forbids police officers from holding a person based solely on a federal immigration detainer request.

Lizzy Guyton, the governor’s communication director, says state police will continue to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement by notifying ICE of the arrest and impending release of criminals sought by federal authorities.

Guyton also says the administration is “currently exploring legislative options that will give formal legal authority to the state police to further cooperate with ICE by detaining individuals convicted of violent crimes such as murder or rape when ICE is unable to respond immediately to take them into custody.”

Guyton said Baker doesn’t support Massachusetts becoming a sanctuary state.

