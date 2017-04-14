Gov. Baker working to fight opioid epidemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - In his new role, Governor Charlie Baker’s work on opioid abuse extended across the country.

Last month, Governor Baker accepted an offer from New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to serve with him on President Trump’s commission on combating drug addiction.

Since then, Governor Baker has been in touch with more than 10 states to pull together strategies for battling drug addiction.

Governor Baker said Thursday that the goal is to collect as much information through governors around the country to fight the opioid epidemic.

