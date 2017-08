Gov. Charlie Baker signs act establishing first week in August as Ice Bucket Challenge Week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Charlie Baker signed an act Friday that would make the first week in August, Ice Bucket Challenge Week.

The Ice Bucket Challenge was created by former Boston College baseball player Pete Frates, who was diagnosed with ALS. Frates started the challenge in 2015 and it quickly went viral.

The nationwide challenge has since raised more than $100 million for ALS research.

Gov. Baker welcomes the Frates family & ALS advocates for a ceremony celebrating the #IceBucketChallenge Week bill. https://t.co/8O8rJM9WG2 pic.twitter.com/z7KbPf58Yd — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 18, 2017

