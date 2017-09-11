(WHDH) — Georgia is bracing for the impact of Irma as the storm could hit the state by Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, Irma could dump up to 20 inches of rain in southeast Georgia.

Thousands have been ordered to evacaute, as the governor declared a state of emergency for the entire state.

Emergency crews across the United States – including Massachusetts – have been flown in ready to perform rescues.

“Doesn’t matter what part of the country we are all Americans. When another part of the country is hurting we will respond because someone from here is from that section as well,” said Capt. Marshall Branch, Commanding Officer, Coastguard Air Station Savannah.

State government offices were ordered to stay closed Monday and Tuesday for all employees except essential personnel.

