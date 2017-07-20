Government approves plan for multi-state underground Hyperloop, Elon Musk says

(WHDH) — Elon Musk’s proposed plan to build a multi-state underground Hyperloop that would propel commuters from New York City to Washington D.C. in under 30 minutes has been approved.

Musk tweeted Thursday that he has recived “verbal approval” from government officials for the Boring Company to construct the Hyperloop, which would run through New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C.

On an average day, a car ride from New York City to Washington D.C. takes just more than four hours and about 3 hours by train. The Hyperloop would take 29 minutes, according to Musk.

A similar idea has been proposed in New England. If approved, commuters could rocket from Rhode Island to Boston through tubes at the speed of sound.

It would connect Boston to Providence, Rhode Island. The plan also calls for a stop in Somerset, Massachusetts, a town of fewer than 20,000 people near Fall River.

Just received verbal govt approval for The Boring Company to build an underground NY-Phil-Balt-DC Hyperloop. NY-DC in 29 mins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2017

