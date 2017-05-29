Government Center seagull can’t stop staring at reflection

BOSTON (WHDH) - A bird in Government Center is catching attention for at least a sixth day now.

The seagull just can’t get enough of his own reflection. He has been attacking a group of windows on and off for about a week.

Animal control officials say the bird may think that his reflection is competition for a lady seagull.

There are now cones, caution tape and paper on the windows to try to get him to leave, but it is not working. He has just moved to another window!

Video above shows the seagull, Monday morning, across from the post office, right outside of our 7News station.

You can see him staring at himself.

7News has named him ‘Steven Seagull.’

