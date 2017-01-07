Governor Baker discusses winter storm preparations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker held a news conference Saturday afternoon to discuss the state’s preparations ahead of a winter storm with blizzard-like conditions that hit the region.

Governor Baker noted that the heaviest bands of snow were expected to hit in the evening hours and through midnight, and some localized parts of the Cape and Islands could see as many as 20 inches of snow.

Baker urged residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Speaking from the MBTA headquarters, Baker noted that more than $100 million has been spent to make the subway and train system more resilient in winter weather.

Baker urged residents to check on elderly neighbors and keep walkways and sidewalks clear.

Thousands of plows hit the region hoping to keep up with treacherous driving conditions.

Baker said the MBTA was running smoothly and de-icing on tracks was helping trains reach their destinations on time.

The commuter rail is expected to be on a full Sunday schedule.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)