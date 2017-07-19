DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO’-noo) says New Hampshire is “ground zero” for the nationwide opioid crisis, and says his mission is to make sure that the state is one of the first to come out of it.

The Republican governor made the remarks on Tuesday, the same day emergency workers used an overdose antidote to revive 6-year-old boy in Manchester.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2uCAyaO) Sununu wants to transform half of a juvenile detention center in Manchester into an inpatient program with addiction services. He also wants to encourage “recovery friendly” businesses and to address lifelong after-care for recovering addicts.

Police say it’s unclear how the 6-year-old boy became incapacitated. They say he was revived after Narcan was administered by first responders.

