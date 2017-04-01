PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island grand jury has found that a man who shot and killed his daughter after she attacked him with a knife was legally justified.

Police said 28-year-old Jessica Sutherland got into an argument with her father, 55-year-old Robert Sutherland at his Johnson home on Dec. 24, 2016. Police said she grabbed a knife and stabbed her father.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that a Providence County grand jury has completed its investigation and determined that Robert Sutherland’s actions “were lawful and legally justified.”

