Grand jury indicts Needham woman in killing of 81-year-old neighbor

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Needham woman in the murder and robbery of her 81-year-old neighbor in her suburban Boston apartment.

Tammie Galloway was arrested and charged last month in the killing of Laura Shifrina in May. On Friday, she was indicted on charges of murder, home invasion, armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Galloway has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Prosecutors allege that Galloway attacked Shifrina and stole her car, wallet, cellphone and jewelry. Shifrina was found on May 31 in her unit at a Needham public housing complex. An autopsy found that she had cuts to her neck, including one that severed her jugular vein.

The indictment will move the case to Superior Court. Galloway is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 10.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)