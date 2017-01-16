Grandfather saves granddaughter from alleged kidnapping in California

AUBURN, Calif. (WHDH) — A grandfather sprang into an action to stop a woman who was allegedly trying to kidnap his young granddaughter.

The grandfather and his two young grandchildren were near a duck pond Saturday in Auburn, California when police said they were approached by Lindsay Frasher. The woman then allegedly grabbed the man’s 3-year-old granddaughter.

Police said the grandfather fought back, grabbing the little girl and pulling until Frasher let go. The grandfather and other people at the park allegedly kept Frasher at the park until the police came and arrested her.

Police said Frasher, 28, was not known to the family and they do not believe Frasher was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Frasher was charged with kidnapping and bail was set at $200,000.

