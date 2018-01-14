Grandma in Washington receives letters from fans all over the US for 101st birthday

(WHDH) — A grandma in Washington asked for letters for her 101st birthday this year.

Eileen Wilkinson has a big following thanks to her grandson who works in social media marketing on the east coast.

When asked how his grandma become so well-known, he said, “My Grandma just doesn’t care. I think that is what it is, she just doesn’t care about fame, she doesn’t care about money, she doesn’t want to monetize anything.”

Wilkinson’s wish was granted and she received letters from her fans all over the country.

Wilkinson was thrilled to receive her birthday mail.

