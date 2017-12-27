PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WHDH) — One grandma sprung into action when she heard an intruder trying to get into her house on Christmas Eve.

Bonnie Gatens is a self-described tough old lady, who built her home with her late husband 40 years ago.

In the early morning, she heard someone trying to pry open her window.

Gatens called 9-1-1 and grabbed her gun, causing the person to jump out of the way.

Gatens said she could not see the person after that but searched with deputies in her neighborhood for the suspect.

She added that it’s obvious the house wasn’t empty and the robbers bold attempt to break in caused for concern.

Police are investigating the incident and Gatens is encouraging her neighbors to keep an eye out for one another.

