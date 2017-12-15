Grandmother and granddaughter graduate from college together in Chicago

CHICAGO (WHDH) — A grandmother and granddaughter in Chicago are both celebrating a big achievement as they graduated college together.

Belinda Berry, 62, got her degree in business administration. Her granddaughter, 25-year-old Karea Berry, graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

“It’s an honor actually to graduate with her,” said Karea Berry, whose grandmother said she was very proud of her.

Karea Berry said they both went back to school together, enrolling at Chicago State University. They did not realize they were both going to finish together as well.

Belinda Berry said she was also proud of herself for not only getting into college at her age but graduating magna cum laude with a 3.8 GPA.

“I hope that I am an inspiration to the young as well as the old,” said Belinda Berry.

