Grandmother charged after toddler hit, killed by vehicle

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb have arrested a woman they say backed a sport utility vehicle over her granddaughter.

Gwinnett County police said Wednesday they’ve arrested 44-year-old Gilma J. Ordonez-Guevara of Lawrenceville on charges including vehicular homicide, hit and run, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and no license. Online jail records show she is also under an immigration hold.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney.

Police say 23-month-old Valeria Leiba died from her injuries after she was hit Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Ordonez-Guevara initially denied hitting the toddler but that an examination of a yellow Hummer parked in her driveway yielded evidence that conflicted with her statements.

Police said that in a second interview, she told investigators she didn’t know the child was behind her SUV.

