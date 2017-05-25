Grant to expand therapy dogs program at Boston Children’s

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new grant from Petsmart will help Boston Children’s Hospital expand its therapy dog program.

The $360,000 grant will benefit Paw-Prints, a 14-year-old animal-assisted visitation program. Paw-Prints brings therapy dogs to visit the hospital’s young patients.

The donation will help double the amount of dogs participating in Paw-Prints from 17 to 34 by 2019.

