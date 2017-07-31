Great white bites fish as man reels it in on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — A man and his son from Plymouth came face-to-face with a great white shark after it took a big bite from the fish they were reeling in.

Jason Bearce and his son Cole were fishing off Sandy Neck Beach in Sandwich Friday night when Bearce said his line started tugging. As he reeled it in, his prize catch was not what he expected.

“I reeled it in a couple more times and all of a sudden lifted my rod and a head came into the boat with no body on it,” said Bearce. The fish had been bitten by a shark.

Bearce tossed the remains of the striper back into the waves. He said a nearby fisherman also had a close call with a shark helping itself to his catch.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)