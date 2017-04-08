Great white shark becomes stranded on California beach

Santa Cruz, CA (WHDH) — A crowd gathered around an unusual sight off the coast of California Friday.

A young, eight foot great white shark was caught in shallow water in Santa Cruz.

Rescuers were able to get the shark back to deeper waters.

One rescuer said the shark appeared to be sick.

The rescuer said the shark could have an infection that has killed other shark species.

He is hoping the shark will wash ashore so they can examine it.

