Great white shark pings off New Hampshire coast

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - Great white sharks are already returning to New England ahead of the summer season.

Ocearch’s global tracker says Cisco, an eight-foot long and 360-pound shark, pinged Thursday off the coast of Hampton, New Hampshire.

The shark was tagged at Cisco Beach in Nantucket last October. Cisco has traveled over 75 miles in the last 24 hours.

The tracker indicated Cisco had traveled as far south as South Carolina in December.

