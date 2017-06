A great white shark was spotted Sunday off the coast of Scituate, Massachusetts.

Photos posted to Twitter by Kyle Osborne show the large shark in the water near Minot’s Ledge Light.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy was able to confirm the sighting.

The lighthouse sits about one mile offshore of the towns of Cohasset and Scituate.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)