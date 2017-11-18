Green Giant broke world record, donated 637-pond casserole to Meals on Wheels to share with nearly 2,000 workers

(WHDH) — Green Giant broke a Guinness World Record by donating a 637-pound casserole to Meals on Wheels to celebrate this year’s 91st Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The casserole was made with 780-cans of green beans, 53-cans of mushroom soup, 32-quarts of milk and 65-pounds of french fried onions.

The green bean casserole will be shared with nearly 2,000 New York residents through a non-profit that delivers millions of holiday meals to home-bound senior citizens.

