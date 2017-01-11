Green Line service suspended at Brigham due to accident

BOSTON (WHDH) — Regular service has resumed following an accident on the Green Line Wednesday morning.

The MBTA announced Green Line service was suspended shortly after 8:30 a.m. due to “an accident” between Brigham Circle and Heath Street.

It is unclear what the accident was that caused the MBTA to suspend trains in that area.

