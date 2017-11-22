GREENFIELD, MA (WHDH) — Police arrested a Greenfield man accused of animal cruelty.

Police responded to the former address of 24-year-old Matthew Page.

When officers arrived, they were told by Neighbors that Page moved out a week ago.

Inside, officers found a pit bull suffering from malnutrition with only a can of moldy food, police said.

The dog was taken to an animal shelter.

