GREENFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in western Massachusetts have a new mystery to solve: Who wrote a 1944 love letter discovered within the walls of a house being remodeled?

The Greenfield Police Department took to Facebook on Saturday to ask for the public’s help in figuring out the backstory behind the handwritten letter found at a home on Chapman Street.

Police say the letter is dated April 19, 1944. It was penned by a man who identified himself only as Walter and was addressed to “Miss Betty Miller” of Greenfield.

In the letter, Walter makes no attempt to hide his affections. He writes: “I have always thought more of you than any other girl, and I still do.”

Police say they only have one motive: reuniting the letter with Miller or her family.

