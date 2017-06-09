FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Rob Gronkowski is ready for this weekend’s monster truck event at Gillette Stadium.

Event organizers surprised Gronk with his very own monster truck.

Gillette is looking a lot different because of the Monster Jam Foxborough event.

The stadium has been filled with 250 truck loads of dirt.

The “Gronk Truck” will perform in Saturday’s show.

