Gronk plays futbol with team Barcelona

Rob Gronkowski shows he has a passion for football and futbol.

The Pats tight end made a trip to Spain and he had the chance to see famed team ‘Barcelona’ in action on Wednesday.

He met superstars Messi and Suarez and got his own customized Barcelona jersey.

Gronkowski said he and many of his teammates love watching soccer.

During his visit, Gronk also had a chance to try playing goalie.

But he also made sure to throw the football around with the team

