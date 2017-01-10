Gronk sends special message to teen battling cancer

Patriots tight-end Rob Gronkowski, teamed up with a teen battling cancer.

The teen, Hunter, grew up in Danvers, and is battling a form of brain cancer.

Rob Gronkowski sent an inspirational message to the very special fan after friends, Patriots’ fan groups and the Danvers Police tweeted at Gronk asking him to make the Hunter’s wish come true.

Gronk responded saying a “surprise is coming.” Just hours later, Hunter’s mom received a video in her inbox—from Gronk!

Hunter and his family say they are hoping he’ll soon be cancer-free.

Watch the video above to hear more from Hunter’s family, along with the full video from Gronk.

