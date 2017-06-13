Gronk stars in ad for unique Father’s Day gift

Father’s Day is this Sunday and if you’re struggling to get a gift for dad, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has an idea, with a beef jerky tie.

Gronk is staring in the new ad for Oberto beef jerky.

Oberto even offers fake instructions so you can make your own tie.

In the ad Gronk says, “The jerky will satisfy your need for that famous Gronkowski style and your hunger at the same time.”

