Gronkowski gets head shaved at Kids Cancer Buzz Off at Gillette

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Rob Gronkowski got his head shaved Sunday at the eighth annual One Mission Buzz Off at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski has attended the event for the past seven years. The Buzz Off supports children with cancer and since 2010, they have raised more than $5.7 million. Thousands of people lined up to get their heads shaved and Gronkowski even got to demonstrate his barber skills on some of them.

Gronkowski was joined by teammate Nate Solder, a cancer survivor himself whose young son Hudson is now recovering from his fight with the disease.

“It gets you super pumped up. Seeing them support each other, seeing them support their friends,” said Gronkowski.

Some of the people attending told 7News they were getting their heads shaved to honor loved ones.

“My cousin was 13 when she passed away, so that’s my main reason for being here,” said Akaylah Paturzzio, who came to the event from Woonsocket, Rhode Island. “My uncle currently has cancer. So I’m doing it mainly in honor of those two.”

The money raised benefits pediatric patients at Boston Children’s Hospital, the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana Farber and the Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)