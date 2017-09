ONTARIO — A groom rescued a little boy who fell into a pond in Ontario.

The couple was taking wedding photos when they noticed the boy in the water.

The new groom ran over, jumped in the pond and pulled the young boy out.

The groom said he was glad he was at the right place at the right time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)