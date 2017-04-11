Groton Police: Boston rock legend J. Geils dies at 71

GROTON, MA (WHDH) - Groton Police confirm they are investigating the death of Boston rock legend John Warren Giles Jr., better known as J. Geils, the founder of the J. Geils Band.

Police said they were called to a house on Graniteville Road for a well-being check at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Foul play is not suspected and a preliminary investigation indicates Geils died of natural causes. He was 71 years old.

Groton Police say they investigate all unattended deaths as standard procedure.

The J. Geils Band is known for songs such as “Centerfold” and “Freeze Frame.”

