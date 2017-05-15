Group arrested for possessing gun, paying with fake moneyin Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested several people leaving a restaurant on Sunday for allegedly paying with fake currency and having a gun in the vehicle with them.

Police said employees at the Moon Villa Restaurant contacted them to report the group paying with fake money. During the stop, police said they found a gun and ammunition inside the vehicle.

All the occupants of the car were arrested and charged with gun-related offenses.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)