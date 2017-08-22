Group asks for donations of eclipse glasses to give to other countries

BOSTON (WHDH) — A group is asking for donations of glasses used during Monday’s eclipse to be given to other countries for future eclipses.

Astrologers Without Borders is asking people in America who got glasses to hold onto them for now. The group plans to donate them to schools in Asia and South America so they can be used during the 2019 eclipse.

The group said information about where the glasses can be sent will be coming soon.

Astrologers Without Borders website

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)