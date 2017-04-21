Group home worker accused of beating disabled resident with shower rod

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - An employee at a group home in Sharon is facing charges after police say she beat a disabled resident earlier this week.

Patricia Afriyie-Yeboah, 32, of Stoughton, is accused of assaulting a 22-year-old resident with a shower curtain rod inside a home that houses developmentally disabled individuals.

Sharon police say they responded to the home Wednesday on reports of a resident being abused. They say an investigation led to the arrest of Afriyie-Yeboah on Thursday night.

Afriyie-Yeboah was arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault on a disabled person.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are not releasing the name of the home at this time.

Afriyie-Yeboah is due back in court on May 16.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus