Group of alpacas get loose in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - About a dozen alpacas escaped from their Attleboro pen on Tuesday and went for a stroll through the town, forcing police into action.

Officers responded to the Slater Street area and found a group of alpacas on the loose.

The alpacas wandered through the woods to a nearby cul-de-sac neighborhood.

Two animal control officers, two police officers and a few residents worked together to corral them into a fenced in yard.

