Group representing Paul Shanley survivors speaking out against ex-priest

A group of people representing those who survived abuse from ex-priest and convicted child-abuser, Paul Shanley, are speaking out against the pedophile.

The group said they launched an online petition calling for Shanley to be placed in a secure treatment facility, away from children.

Shanley, 86, was released from prison last week after serving 12-years for raping a boy in the 1980’s.

