Groveland officer under fire for allegedly sleeping on the job

GROVELAND, Mass. (WHDH) — A Groveland police officer is under investigation after he was apparently seen sleeping on the job.

At around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, several people noticed a cruiser in the middle of the road, blocking traffic at a stop sign. Cellphone video shows a police officer in the cruiser, asleep behind the wheel.

The video was sent to the Groveland Police Department and an internal investigation is underway. The reserve officer, who has been with the department for less than two years, is on administrative leave.

In a statement, Groveland Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said, “We take this matter very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation. This is a personnel matter and we are limited in what we can discuss, but we will make the results of this investigation as public as the law allows. We thank the community for its patience and understanding as we move forward with this investigation.”

