Gruesome video shows great white shark feasting on seal in waters off Cape Cod

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared a graphic video on Monday that shows a great white shark devouring a seal in the waters off Chatham.

In the video captured by scientists, the shark can be seen ripping apart the seal and bloodying the water near the conservancy’s research boat.

The video included both close up footage and aerial photographs of the attack. It concluded with the message: Welcome to “Shark City!”

A beach in Wellfleet was closed in late August after a shark bite a paddleboard just feet from Marconi Beach. Just days earlier, witnesses described a shark attack on a seal in Orleans as scene from “Jaws.”

