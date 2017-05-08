Guardrail stops car from falling off cliff

A wild ride that could have had a very different ending.

In the video above you see a rally car driver take a sharp turn and nearly fall off the side of a cliff. The guardrail is able to stop the car.

This happening in the Canary Islands.

The car eventually comes to a stop with half of it dangling off the mountain.

Both the driver and co-pilot were able to get out.

 

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus