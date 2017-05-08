Guardrail stops car from falling off cliff

A wild ride that could have had a very different ending.

In the video above you see a rally car driver take a sharp turn and nearly fall off the side of a cliff. The guardrail is able to stop the car.

This happening in the Canary Islands.

The car eventually comes to a stop with half of it dangling off the mountain.

Both the driver and co-pilot were able to get out.

