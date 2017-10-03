Guest next to Vegas gunman’s room ‘shaken’

Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the casino, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An Australian man who says he had the room next to the gunman’s says he’s “shaken” by Sunday’s attack.

Brian Hodge wasn’t in the room when 64-year-old retired accountant Stephen Paddock opened fire on an outdoor concert across the street, killing 59 people and wounding more than 500. Instead, the 36-year-old was returning to the hotel after dinner, and made it up to the 32nd floor, when shots rang out.

Eventually, Hodge took shelter in the bushes outside the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Paddock had 23 guns in the room where he had been staying since Thursday.

Hodge says it’s ‘unsettling’ to think he had been sleeping next to a room filled with guns and ammunition.

