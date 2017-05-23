Guidelines now saying children under 1 year old should not have juice

New guidelines have come out for parents with young children.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is saying children should not be drinking fruit juice until they are one-year-old.

This comes after rising rates of obesity and concerns of cavities.

This is the first change to the academy’s fruit juice recommendations since 2001. They had previously advised parents to wait six months.

