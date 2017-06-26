Guilty verdict is justice for Bella Bond, toddler’s godmother says

BOSTON (WHDH) — Bella Bond’s godmother said Monday’s guilty verdict is justice for two-year-old’s 2015 murder, who was known as “Baby Doe” for months as investigators worked to identify her.

Michael McCarthy, 37, was convicted Monday morning of second-degree murder in the death of baby Bella. Her remains were found in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach.

Megan Fewtrell said McCarthy had a smirk on his face as the jury’s verdict was read.

“He came in smirking,” Fewtrell said. “I told him wipe that smirk off your face.”

McCarthy was charged with punching Bella to death inside a Dorchester apartment before dumping her weighted-down body in Boston Harbor.

Fewtrell said she believes McCarthy should have been charged with first-degree murder and that Rachelle Bond should get more time.

