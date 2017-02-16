Gun confiscated at Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and school officials have confiscated a gun from the Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester.

Officials say a student was arrested at the school at 60 Washington Street Thursday morning. The student was identified as a 17-year-old male student.

Police say they found a 7.65 caliber Deutshche Werk handgun. It had a single round of ammunition and was found in the student’s backpack.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Dorchester Juvenile Court on weapons charges.

